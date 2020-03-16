Adam Moore believes it can be easy for today’s youth to misinterpret what it means to be a man.
Modern media can suggest manhood is defined by toughness and a roguish demeanor. Success, meanwhile, is measured only in a person’s ability to amass wealth.
Young teens can easily fall into the trap of chasing that image, Moore said. Especially when they don’t have a male parental figure to keep them on the right path.
That is why, five years ago, Moore founded the Manhood Project, an initiative to help give young black teens some guidance on what it truly means to be a man.
“You have to have those conversations to help them shape their own definition of what it means to be a man,” Moore said. “When you become a man is different for everyone in society, but we want to make sure it is a positive moment, because there are a lot of negative images of manhood.”
Every March, the Dubuque Black Men Coalition hosts the Manhood Project, a four-week event for area teens. Participants have in-depth discussions about everything from sexual education to job opportunities to financial literacy.
This March marks the five-year anniversary of the program. Moore first presented the idea to the coalition as an extension of a program he participated in with his college fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.
That program, called Project Alpha, was designed to educate teens about the risks of unplanned pregnancies. But Moore wanted to expand the scope for his local iteration.
“We wanted to discuss more broadly what it means to be a man in today’s society,” Moore said. “We talk about things like sex education, but we also discuss financial stewardship and how to balance a checkbook. You know, the type of experiences you can expect as an adult.”
Anderson Sainci, a member of the Dubuque Black Men Coalition, said the Manhood Project is particularly beneficial for teens who have atypical family structures.
“It’s nothing new for parents to talk with their kids about finances and career options,” Sainci said. “Some kids don’t have those same opportunities. We as leaders should provide that information that some kids don’t have the opportunity to talk about.”
As the program has grown, the topics have broadened. Recently, local law enforcement officers were invited to participate to help better establish positive relationships between black teens and police.
Through the Manhood Project, Moore hopes to change local youths’ perception of what it means to be a man. Eventually, those who learned from him will teach the same lessons to their children.
“I think the program is eye-opening for a lot of kids,” Moore said. “I think a lot of them don’t usually get to talk with mentors about these kinds of things. I think it sticks with them.”