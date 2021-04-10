A longtime member of the Dubuque Community School Board will resign in June as he permanently moves outside of the school district.
Mike Donohue has submitted his resignation effective June 15, he confirmed to the Telegraph Herald Friday. He has served on the board since 2011, including a five-year stint as the board president and one year as vice president.
“Three terms is a long time, but I think we’ve done some really good work in our time there,” he said.
Donohue is in the process of relocating to Decorah, Iowa, where he will work in one of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging’s regional offices. Donohue was named CEO of the agency in November.
Donohue said he sold his house in Dubuque last fall — before being hired in his current position — and he and his wife moved temporarily to Minnesota to be close to her mother, who is in a memory care center. He said the district sought legal advice and determined he still could serve on the board during that time because that move was a temporary one and, at the time, he wasn’t sure where he would move afterward.
However, he is closing on a house in Decorah in June, making his move from the area official. He noted that both he and his wife went to Luther College, so they have a connection to their new home.
“It is a great opportunity for us to kind of return to Decorah, and (we) look forward to getting established there,” he said.
Donohue said that in nearly 10 years on the school board, he was most proud of the way that members followed sound processes to make decisions. He noted that the district’s strategic plan has guided decision-making and helped administrators know where the board stands.
“Working to put that together was probably, I think, one of the more formative things that has been done in the school district in the last decade because it has really created a road map for the district,” Donohue said.
He said he is also proud of board members appointing current Superintendent Stan Rheingans in 2012.
School Board President Tami Ryan said Donohue has brought a business sense and leadership to the board, instilling in members the importance of good process.
“The community has great confidence, it appears, currently in how the board has been going forth, and Mike’s been a part of that leadership for the entire time,” she said.
Board members are expected to accept Donohue’s letter of resignation at their meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
District spokesman Mike Cyze said board members at that time likely will discuss the next steps for the position, which probably will involve appointing someone to the seat until the November election.