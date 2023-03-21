PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Regional Chamber will introduce candidates running for municipal and county government seats at a community meeting later this week.

The chamber’s “Good Morning Platteville” event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Mound City Bank community room. It will feature candidates running in the April 4 election.

