PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Regional Chamber will introduce candidates running for municipal and county government seats at a community meeting later this week.
The chamber’s “Good Morning Platteville” event is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Mound City Bank community room. It will feature candidates running in the April 4 election.
Candidates running for Platteville Common Council, Platteville School Board and Grant County Circuit Court judge have been invited to the event. The event is for introduction purposes only and is not a debate.
Incumbent Kathy Kopp is running for the open at-large common council seat. Council President Barbara Daus is running for the District 2 seat. Daus is the current District 3 council member, but she now lives in District 2 because of redistricting.
Current District 2 Council Member Eileen Nickels is not running for re-election.
There are six candidates vying for four open seats on the Platteville School Board. Incumbents Josh Grabandt, Steve Obershaw, Curt Timlin and Matt Zielinski will be joined on the ballot by newcomers Ashley Oyen and Joey Larson.
Grant County District Attorney Lisa Riniker will face reserve judge Jennifer Day for the circuit court judge post.
