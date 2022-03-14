MUSCODA, Wis. — Down to one water tower in service, the Village of Muscoda wants to build a $2 million water tower to meet current and future demand, according to an application recently filed with the Public Service Commission.
The tower would be a 300,000-gallon elevated tank built north of the intersection of Maple and Second streets on village-owned property.
Plans for a new tower have been considered for several years. A 2014 engineering study found the 50,000-gallon downtown water tower in poor structural condition after 57 years of use. Dixon Engineering recommended its removal and replacement “as soon as possible.”
The tower was taken out of service by 2020. The cost to demolish and remove it is included in the estimated cost of the new tower, said Village Administrator Cinda Johnson.
The cost of the new tower will require an estimated 42% increase in water rates, according to the construction application submitted by Delta 3 Engineering, of Platteville.
The application states that construction would be financed by a $1 million Community Development Block Grant and a $1 million low-cost, long-term state loan.
However, both Johnson and Public Works Director Troy Wardell said the impact on water rates should be much lower.
“I’ve seen a study that estimates that increase closer to 10 to 12%,” Wardell said.
The village was able to complete a well, which the PSC approved in June 2020 at a cost of $797,400, without a rate increase, Johnson said. No rate study is being planned for the water tower project.
Water rates haven’t increased since December 2012. Residents using 1,500 gallons of water per month currently pay $11.09, said Johnson.
During the past three years, the village used about 480,000 gallons of water per day. That falls short of the Department of Natural Resources’ preference that municipalities have the capacity to store one day’s water usage. That avoids a utility relying only on its pumps to supply enough water during a large fire or other emergency.
Despite losing population over the years, water demand continued to rise every year since 2016, according to an engineering report. There are also 330 residents living within or near the village that aren’t current customers.
Meister Cheese is the village’s largest water customer, accounting for about 50% of the water pumped each year.
The company doesn’t plan to slow production and it supports the new tower project.
“This is an important infrastructure addition to our village for the continued growth and prosperity of our business and community,” wrote Meister’s Collin Dean in a Jan. 12 letter to the village.
It is anticipated that work on the 130-foot-tall tower would not begin until next year. Work also would include installation of connecting water mains, electronic controls and fencing.