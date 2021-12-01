New curricula, expanded summer school offerings, additional technology and air-quality improvements are among the ways that local school districts are using their federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Area schools collectively — and in some cases, individually — received millions in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year, in addition to funds they previously received from earlier federal pandemic-relief legislation.
Dubuque Community Schools officials previously released their plans to spend COVID-19 relief funds, and other local school districts over the past several months have developed and implemented their own plans to use those allocations.
Officials in those districts say the federal funding has helped them respond to needs that have arisen over the course of the pandemic, but it also has allowed them to get a jump on some other efforts.
“It’s been unfortunate the reason that it came about, and certainly, we don’t want to be in a pandemic and we want school to be more normal ... but at the same time, we’re able to do some things that probably would have taken us (much longer),” said T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district.
The East Dubuque district received more than $900,000 over the last two rounds of relief funding. With those funds, the district finished its move to having a laptop or tablet for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade, helped families connect to the internet and upgraded technology so all classrooms have interactive panels or projectors.
“It’s been quite the technology upgrade for us, which has been great,” Potts said. “Of all the unfortunate things that have happened, that’s been a happy byproduct.”
Other funds have been allotted to expand district summer school offerings last and next summer. District leaders also purchased a new bus to allow for social distancing on transportation; bought cleaning supplies; and paid for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements as part of renovations to the junior high and high school.
The Galena, Ill., school district received more than $1 million over last two rounds of federal COVID-19 school funding, plus another $210,085 from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund.
District leaders are using about $650,000 toward heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and air-quality work that will be part of a renovation and expansion at Galena Middle School to create a prekindergarten-through-eighth-grade campus, Superintendent Tim Vincent said.
Other funds are going toward purchasing a new kindergarten-through-fifth-grade literacy curriculum and expansion of summer school options. The district also is buying enough devices for each student in kindergarten through 12th grade to have one and to replace older devices for fifth- and ninth-graders.
The Maquoketa (Iowa) Community School District received nearly $3.6 million in the last two rounds of federal relief.
Some of those funds are going toward hiring interventionists to help with learning loss and social emotional needs, expanding summer school for middle- and high-school students, and allowing the district to staff a school nurse at each building, said Kristy Haxmeier, the district’s school business official.
The largest expense is an effort to expand heating, ventilation and air-conditioning at the high school, which would increase the amount of outdoor air flowing through the building to reduce disease transmission, Haxmeier said. The project also aims to expand air-conditioning to more of the building, though the extent will depend on costs. The district has budgeted $2.5 million for that work.
Haxmeier said COVID-19 relief funds have allowed the district to further some efforts more quickly than it would have otherwise, as well as to help students recover learning lost during the pandemic.
“It’s wonderful to have the resources to be able to get a handle on the needs of our kids,” she said.
In the Platteville (Wis.) School District, officials spent about $930,000 from an earlier round of federal funding on heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, additional hires and stipends for staff.
Now, they are working on plans to spend nearly $2.1 million they expect to receive through the American Rescue Plan Act. Plans so far include purchasing a new reading curriculum for elementary through high school students, adding interventionists at the middle and high schools to help students struggling with math, replacing student and staff devices, and offering training around equity, diversity and mental health.
Superintendent Jim Boebel noted that the district still is developing plans for how it will use some of its most recent funds.
“We want to take really big steps, but, boy, we want to make sure that they’re good steps,” Boebel said. “I’d hate to invest and we find out what we invested in just doesn’t impact student learning. So, we’re trying to take a more measured approach.”