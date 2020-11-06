Police said a man hit his stepson with a light bulb before assaulting his wife in Dubuque.
Randy D. Bennett, 44, of 773 N. Booth St., was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, child endangerment causing injury and child endangerment.
Court documents state the Bennett had been drinking and at about 8 p.m. began yelling at his 10-year-old stepson before striking the boy in the mouth with a light bulb and pushing him, causing the boy to fall and hit his head on the wooden arm of a couch.
Bennett then pushed his wife, Terri T. Bennett, 31, of the same address, into a wall after she got in between him and the boy. The assaults occurred in the presence of the couple’s 7-year-old son.
Terri Bennett then struck her husband one time in the head with a bat “because she was fearful of being assaulted again,” according to documents.