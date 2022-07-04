When 17-year-old Gary Chapman wanted to ask Darlene Jentz out on a date, the shy teen turned to his buddy, Jack Bennett, to help him out.
“Gary was real bashful, so he insisted that I get a date and go with him,” said Jack, now 84, a longtime Dubuque resident. “It turned out that her parents were pretty strict and wouldn’t let her go out with a boy alone.”
But they would let her go out with another couple, and that couple turned out to be Jack and Helene, Darlene’s older sister.
“So we were kind of thrown together,” Jack said. “And we didn’t even really care for each other.”
Helene Bennett, now 84, said the double dates soon became a regular thing.
“Pretty soon, every time we went somewhere, we did it together,” she said.
When it came time to attend the prom at Dubuque Senior High School, Gary and Darlene were going, so Jack and Helene went, too.
“She didn’t like me,” Jack said. “And I wasn’t excited about her.”
But somewhere along the way, love bloomed, and the couple married in 1957 when they were both 19 years old.
“We started to appreciate each other a little bit more,” Helene said. “It just grew from there.”
On Sept. 7, they will celebrate a marriage that has lasted 65 years and produced two children, five grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jack joined the Navy after high school, so the couple moved to his duty station at Great Lakes Naval Base north of Chicago.
“I joined the Navy to see the world,” Jack said. “All I ever saw was Great Lakes.”
When they returned to Dubuque, Jack worked at Dubuque Packing Co., a career that lasted until the business shut down in the early 1980s, and then for Motorola.
Helene, who had worked as a hair stylist after high school, was a stay-at-home mom for a while, then began working at Johnny’s, a soda fountain and restaurant across from Senior, where she stayed for 10 years until the business closed.
“After that, I got into the Dubuque school system and worked in food service for 15 years,” she said. “Then I actually started working for Motorola, too, and we both ended up retiring from there.”
They began to spend time traveling, visiting Alaska and Hawaii, among other states. They have been to Europe eight times. Some of those visits were through a friendship exchange program at their church, through which they were matched with Hans and Rosie Eberle, a couple from a suburb of West Berlin, Germany.
“We met their neighbors and their family,” Helene said. “We became very good friends. We’re still in touch with some of them.”
Jack recalled a trip in the 1980s when, rather than flying into Germany as they usually did, they flew into London, took a bus to southern England, then took a hovercraft across the English Channel to Calais, France. From there, they rented a car to drive the rest of the way to Germany.
“That was quite the trip,” Jack said. “We got stopped at the Berlin Wall, and that’s a long story because those soldiers only spoke German and Russian to you, even if they spoke English.”
After a harrowing few hours in which the only word either side mutually understood was “visa,” they were allowed to leave the checkpoint.
“That was an interesting experience,” Jack said. “But we straightened it out.”
The Bennetts still have some places to visit on their bucket list.
“We’ve booked a trip to Asia twice, but it’s been cancelled because of the pandemic,” Helene said. “We still would like to go. We’ll see.”
In addition to travel, they both enjoy golf and bowling. Jack is an accomplished musician who spent years as a member of a Dubuque-based country band. He still enjoys jam sessions with fellow musicians.
The couple now lives most of the year in Surprise, Ariz., but spend their summers visiting family and friends, with the Dubuque home of their daughter, Deb Vassios, as their home base.
“Even after 23 years, we still consider Dubuque our hometown,” Jack said. “When we come here, we always say we’re coming home.”
Deb remembers a childhood filled with many weekends boating on the river with her parents and younger brother, Terry.
“We spent a lot of time waterskiing, just sitting on the beach, that kind of thing,” she said. “It was always fun. We would meet up with other friends and relatives who had boats.”
As for who was the disciplinarian in the family, Deb said both of her parents did their fair share.
“We were probably more scared of Dad,” she said. “But they always agreed in that area.”
Jack and Helene said patience, flexibility and compromise have been the secrets to their success as a couple.
“There’s no way you’re going to agree on everything,” Jack said. “But we’ve never fought. We’ve never even yelled at each other.”
As for Jack’s buddy Gary and Helene’s sister Darlene, the couple who brought the reluctant pair together?
They married a month after the Bennetts’ wedding. They had two children and five grandchildren and had been married for 46 years when Gary passed away in 2004.
“He was really taken with her,” Jack said. “And he was scared to death to go out with her. But look how things worked out for everybody.”
