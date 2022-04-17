Mark Dalsing’s longtime job required him to deal with serious, stressful and dangerous situations, but the former Dubuque police chief always could find a way to make people smile.
“He always had a smirk on his face, and he was always looking for the humor in a situation, looking to tell the next dumb dad joke and lighten the mood any way that he could,” said his son, Ben Dalsing. “The amount of love that guy had for just about everybody was almost incomprehensible.”
Mark Dalsing, who retired from the Dubuque Police Department last fall after 32 years, died Friday after a sudden illness. He was 55.
Years on the force
Dalsing grew up near Hazel Green, Wis., the middle child of three siblings.
He joined Dubuque’s Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer and was one of the department’s three original “bike cops” in a new community-oriented policing division focused on increasing public engagement.
After advancing through the ranks of lieutenant and captain, Dalsing was selected to succeed then-Chief Kim Wadding in 2010.
“Mark’s extraordinary abilities as chief came from his extraordinary abilities at doing every single job in the department on the way to being chief,” said City Council Member Ric Jones.
Jones, a former Dubuque firefighter and paramedic, said he watched Dalsing “evolve into a really fine leader” in the Police Department. Dalsing held the chief’s position until retiring in September.
“I think he pioneered some of the concepts that law enforcement is struggling with across the country right now, like better management of brain health and emotional intelligence,” Jones said.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen praised Dalsing’s “tremendous leadership skills” and his efforts to connect the Police Department with the community.
“He made community-oriented policing not only a program in the Police Department, but a philosophy of the entire Police Department,” he said. “He had a very large advisory group of community members who he met with on a routine basis to make sure that the Police Department stayed in touch with the community.”
‘A superhero to me’
Jennie Dalsing, Mark’s wife, said the couple met at a baseball game on a blind date set up by friends.
“He was just a genuine, nice guy,” she said.
They married in 1994 and have two children: Ben, 27, and Emilie, 24, both of Dubuque. Jennie said the family enjoyed camping and visiting the waterparks at Wisconsin Dells.
Emilie recalled hiking, geocaching and participating in local 5K races with her dad, and she always could count on him for words of wisdom on matters from test-taking strategies to relationship advice.
“He taught me how to ride a bike, and when I fell and scraped a knee, he didn’t brush it off like nothing happened. He said, ‘Here’s why that happened, and here’s what we can do to fix it,’” she said. “All through my life, that always remained with me.”
She also enjoyed watching her father participate in community events such as Over the Edge, Dancing with the Stars-Dubuque Style and the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Iowa, when she often joined him in the freezing water.
“Just to be able to say that I was his daughter really meant a lot,” she said.
Despite his busy schedule, Dalsing made time for his children’s activities, from Cub Scout meetings to middle school basketball games.
“He was coach and mentor and dad and friend, just really the perfect combination of everything that you hope for in a person rolled into one,” Ben said. “ … Dad was a superhero to me. Whatever Dad did, I wanted to do. I wanted to make him proud.”
Humor and heart
Dalsing’s sense of humor was legendary. He was known to snowblow the sidewalk in a monkey or chicken costume to make the neighbors chuckle, and he often would lead the family in “Sunday Funday” challenges, which could involve anything from eating bizarre food combinations to smelling stink bombs.
“He always did it with a straight face, so that if you didn’t know Mark, you weren’t sure if he was kidding,” said Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States.
Dalsing served on the board of directors for the nonprofit for the past four years. He also was a former member of the boards of American Red Cross and Project Concern.
Peterson said Dalsing provided valuable insight and support not only for United Way, but for her personally.
“Sometimes, he wasn’t the one who talked the most frequently. However, when he did, the information he shared was super relevant and the words he said mattered,” she said.
After retiring as chief in September, Dalsing became the affordable-housing director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque on Nov. 1. He enjoyed the new challenge and the opportunities it offered for continued interaction with the public, said Jennie.
As the master of bringing levity to a heavy moment, Dalsing would doubtless find a way to joke about the family’s sorrow, said Ben.
“He’d say, ‘Oh, don’t cry for me. I’m not that big of a deal,’” Ben said. “But the reality of it is that he was my whole world.”