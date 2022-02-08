A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved major salary increases for county elected officials, including a 15% raise for the sheriff, after years of breaking from the compensation board.
Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff supported this year’s proposal, which will take effect July 1. Supervisor Jay Wickham was opposed.
The approval also increases salaries for the county attorney, recorder and treasurer by 10% and the county auditor by 9%.
In Iowa, each county is required to have a compensation board with members appointed to represent each elected official and departmental deputies tied to them. That board meets, traditionally, once a year to recommend percentage increases for each official. County supervisors then can accept those recommendations or roll the list back by a percent they choose.
In December, for the fourth year running, the Dubuque County Compensation Board recommended a double-digit raise for the sheriff position. But in past years, supervisors deemed the proposals far too high.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy is represented on the compensation board by former Sheriff Ken Runde.
“With (their raises this year), both Cedar and Washington counties are going to make a whole lot more than our sheriff is going to make,” Runde told the county supervisors on Monday. “I think that is unacceptable. Right now, for law enforcement, we are all working to recruit people to do these jobs. We’re having a hard time finding people to do the job. It’s just time. Then, it won’t be as big a fight every year.”
And, for the first time, Kennedy spoke for himself before supervisors voted.
“I’ve taken whatever you’ve given, even when the comp board has recommended higher numbers,” he said. “Year in and year out, it’s the same song and dance.”
Kennedy said the current economy showed wages rising in other sectors.
“It is always brought up — it was brought up again during the comp board meeting — that people in the private sector aren’t getting these raises,” he said. “Now, that is not true. It’s well known that John Deere just signed a five-year contract with a 10% wage increase. Most positions in the area in food service have all received wage increases.”
Kennedy said those workers also face less danger in the workplace than he and the managers in his department face. Whatever increase Kennedy receives is extended to 16 administrative deputies: his chief deputy, captains and sergeants.
While he eventually voted in favor of the recommendation, Pothoff — a former captain with the sheriff’s department himself — said it was the sheriff’s department managers that caused problems.
“Getting the sheriff and the captains up to where they should be isn’t the problem,” he said. “The sergeants are already number one or two in the state.”
Runde acknowledged that he led the push tying sergeants to the sheriff’s position when he served that position, due to a dispute with the Board of Supervisors at that time.
Supervisor Jay Wickham took issue with giving the other elected officials high raises in an attempt to give the sheriff a raise.
“Yes, the sheriff’s department has to wear bulletproof vests to work,” he said. “Not everybody on that list is, including the supervisors. Unfortunately, by state code, we have to lump them together.”
Wickham also pointed to an Iowa State Association of Counties document that showed Dubuque County’s sheriff has the eighth-highest sheriff salary in Iowa and that the county has the eighth-highest population. That contradicted a list the compensation board used — as required by law — when making its recommendation, which placed the Dubuque County sheriff’s salary as ninth-highest statewide.
McDonough pointed to supervisors’ vote just hours before to increase County Budget Director Stella Runde’s salary as reason enough to approve the compensation board’s recommendations. The supervisors approved a 9% salary increase for Runde to $105,000, with future 5% increases planned.
“We have said yes to everything that’s come from that podium,” she said, of recent budget work sessions. “We have workforce issues, retention issues, a lack of anyone wanting to attend the academy. We need to lead on this, or we’re going to have further compaction of wages and you’re not going to have people applying for these positions.”
McDonough also highlighted the “Back the Blue” law passed by the Legislature last year, which requires supervisors to compare a sheriff’s salary with “like populations and like communities.”
“That would put you on par with the Davenport police chief,” she told Kennedy.
Kennedy said that, based on his research, the Davenport chief made more than $150,000 per year. With supervisors’ approval, Kennedy will make $141,104.
Pothoff said the approval brings Dubuque County officials to where they should be.
“It has been continually a higher ask by the compensation board because the can has been continually kicked down the road,” he said.
The only position’s pay the Supervisors did not increase was their own, with Pothoff and Wickham voting for no salary increase for supervisors, and McDonough voting for an increase. McDonough said the board should treat each other “like any other employee.”
Typically any rollback from a compensation board’s recommendations must be given to all elected officials. But, according to County Auditor Kevin Dragotto and Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman, state code allows supervisors to carve out their own salaries from that rule.