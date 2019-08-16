DYERSVILLE, Iowa — More than $114,000 was raised during the Dyersville Area Relay for Life earlier this month.
The annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society was held at Beckman Catholic High School.
It featured 24 teams, including those representing families, businesses, clubs and faith-based groups. The Plaza/Nickol team recorded the highest fundraising amount, topping $26,500.
Organizers said an estimated 585 people in Dubuque County will be diagnosed with cancer this year, which reinforces the importance of raising money for the American Cancer Society and its efforts.