Police said a man arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Dubuque kept a sawed-off shotgun in his home.

Tristen M. Smith, 19, of 1273 1/2 Bluff St., was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Sunday at his residence on charges of second-degree attempted burglary, three counts of third-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, as well as warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and seven counts of probation violation.

