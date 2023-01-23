Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque firefighters work the scene of a small fire Sunday morning at a residence in the 600 block of Rhomberg Avenue.
A Dubuque apartment building sustained minor damage in a fire Sunday morning, with no injuries reported.
Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched at 6:39 a.m. to 625 Rhomberg Ave., a three-story apartment building.
“We had a small fire in a bedroom on the third floor, and it was contained to that room,” Dubuque Fire Department Capt. Jason Lueken said. “There were no injuries.”
Lueken said firefighters had extinguished the blaze within seven minutes of their arrival.
He said the affected apartment will need to have a window replaced, but he did not have a damage estimate.
“The challenge was (the fire) being on the third floor,” Lueken said. “It takes an effort to get the hose extended that far.”
Rhomberg was blocked between Windsor Avenue and Johnson Street for about an hour as firefighters responded to the scene.
