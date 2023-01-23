Dubuque firefighters on scene of fire at residence

Dubuque firefighters work the scene of a small fire Sunday morning at a residence in the 600 block of Rhomberg Avenue.

 ERIK HOGSTROM, Telegraph Herald

A Dubuque apartment building sustained minor damage in a fire Sunday morning, with no injuries reported.

Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched at 6:39 a.m. to 625 Rhomberg Ave., a three-story apartment building.

Recommended for you