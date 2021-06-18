STOCKTON, Ill. – Authorities said strong winds associated with a rapidly arriving and departing storm caused isolated damage and power outages Thursday morning in eastern Jo Daviess County.
“It was in and out really quick,” said Stockton police officer Mark Heidenreich.
Heidenreich said strong winds swept through Stockton at about 10 a.m.
“A few trees were down, and some power lines were down,” he said. “We did hear of one garage that was damaged.”
Commonwealth Edison reports 89 customers affected by outages in the Stockton area as of 12:30 p.m.
Heidenreich said only a few sprinkles of rain fell with the storm.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for an “enhanced risk” of severe storms this evening in portions of the tri-state area, including Jo Daviess County.