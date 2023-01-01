A man recently was sentenced to two years of probation and 20 days in jail for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business.
Justin A. Hoffmann, 36, of Charlotte, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. He initially was charged with second-degree criminal mischief but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
Hoffmann will receive credit for jail time already served, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Services, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500.
Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at the business at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18, documents state. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m.
Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.