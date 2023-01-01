A man recently was sentenced to two years of probation and 20 days in jail for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business.

Justin A. Hoffmann, 36, of Charlotte, Iowa, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. He initially was charged with second-degree criminal mischief but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.