Dubuque Main Street honored 14 local projects, organizations and individuals Tuesday night.
The honors were announced during the organization’s 34th anniversary awards gala at Hotel Julien Dubuque. The nonprofit organization bills itself as being “dedicated to the development of a vibrant downtown.”
The awards were presented following an address by Dubuque Main Street board President Tonya Trumm.
Among the award winners were John and Alice Butler, who received the lifetime achievement award.
The other award winners were:
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Outstanding New Retail: Classy & Chic Boutique, 1065 Jackson St.
Best Retail Expansion: Skinny MaGinny’s Pub, 345 Main St.
Best Adaptive Re-Use of a Building: Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
PROMOTION
Best Community Outreach Program: RDG Planning & Design
Best Farmers Market Vendor: Stone Hollow Gardens & Shroomery
Best New Special Event: Millwork Night Market
DESIGN
Best Total Building Rehabilitation: Premier Bank, 140 W. Ninth St.
Best Facade Improvement Project: Old Main Hotel/Main Street Escape, 84 Main St.
Best New Infill Development: TownePlace Suites Downtown Dubuque, 1151 Washington St.
Best Mixed-Use Development: 563 Design, 1268 Locust St.
ORGANIZATION
Committee of the Year: Potential on Central
Volunteer of the Year: Mark Bodensteiner, Farmers Market Vendor
John and Alice Butler: Lifetime Achievement Award