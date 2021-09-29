LANCASTER, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sampled butter pecan ice cream, watched a trebuchet launch a pumpkin into a cornfield and stood alongside a donkey and a barn cat Tuesday at Vesperman Farms in Lancaster.
His visit to the venue coincided with Agricultural Tourism Week and followed his unveiling that morning of a bill package he is sending to the state Legislature that would invest almost $25 million into Wisconsin’s agricultural sector.
Evers is hopeful the bundle will garner support, noting several of the provisions would expand measures included in the most recent state budget, which was enacted with Republican buy-in this summer.
“The time is now to be helpful in the ag industry,” Evers told the Telegraph Herald. “It’s up to the Democrats in the Legislature to sell it to their colleagues, but at the end of the day it’s essentially expanding on some concepts that they’ve already agreed to.”
Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Evers’ proposals include a $20 million allocation to help Wisconsin food banks and pantries purchase food from local producers.
A different bill would set aside $2.6 million to defray tuition costs for students enrolled in meat-processing educational or training programs.
One measure would provide an additional $400,000 for the “Something Special from Wisconsin” marketing campaign, an initiative that promotes the purchase of locally created products.
Another bill would invest $784,000 to form a regional farmer mental health program, staffed by five new farm support agents.
A proposal would allocate $553,300 to help funnel locally produced food to community businesses, hospitals and higher education facilities. An additional $400,000 would be used for the same purpose in school districts which do not yet have local food programs.
Although the measures are not targeted to the agritourism industry, Evers said they would benefit small producers.
Revenues from agritourism in Wisconsin more than doubled from 2012 to 2017 to about $20 million across 630 farms, according to the most-recent survey data available from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
With plentiful cropland and production facilities, Grant County is well-suited to provide opportunities.
“It has such an interest, especially for people from out of the state,” said Wayne Wodarz, who sits on the board of the Grant County Tourism Council.
The COVID-19 pandemic crushed segments of the state’s tourism and hospitality industry in 2020, a blow to Grant County, which experienced a loss of $8 million in direct visitor spending.
But signs point to improvement. Wodarz said tourism spending this year through the second quarter is among the highest within the past eight years.
Kyle Vesperman, who opened Vesperman Farms in the early 2000s, aims to offer visitors a barnyard experience.
The family started with a pumpkin patch, and over the following years, Vesperman has steadily added more activities.
He began hosting weddings, breakfasts with the Easter Bunny and pizza nights.
The business now employs up to 70 seasonal workers.
It opened to the public this year on Sept. 25 and will operate until Halloween.
New offerings include a giant bubble-blowing area, a skee-ball game station and a parked truck where visitors can scribble on the vehicle using chalk.
“So far, so good,” Vesperman said.