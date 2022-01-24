Sorry, an error occurred.
Snow totals ranged from 1.7 to 5 inches from an overnight storm that began late Saturday in the tri-state area.
The official snowfall reading was 1.7 inches at the Dubuque Regional Airport, according to Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Speck said 5-inch amounts were reported in both Guttenberg, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Cuba City, Wis., reported 3 inches, and Stockton, Ill., had 2.5 inches.
According to Speck, a similar storm was expected in the area Sunday night into today.
