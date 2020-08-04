More than 2,000 Dubuque Community Schools students plan to start the 2020-2021 school year from home.
Based on feedback received from families, officials said about 22% of the district’s students — nearly 2,300 children — have opted for a fully online education when the school year starts next week in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The other 78% will start the year with the district’s hybrid learning model and will alternate in-person and remote learning days.
District leaders continue to prepare to teach students in whichever format they choose.
“I would say that each family is doing what they think is right for their own needs, and I’m glad we’re able to support them,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
Getting ready
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said that based on national trends, district leaders anticipated 10% to 20% of students to opt for online education, so the numbers at this point align with those expectations.
“I’m not overly surprised,” he said. “We were predicting it could be as high as 20%, and it’s at 22%.”
District officials still are accommodating families who change their minds about how their children will attend school. However, Rheingans said he anticipated the percentage of students selecting each option would remain relatively stable.
District leaders now are getting ready for students to return to school both virtually and in person.
At the elementary level, officials are creating online classrooms composed of students in the same grade level with other students from their building and possibly another school or two.
“We’ve set those up for each grade level, so teachers will develop their lessons just like they would in a classroom in elementary (schools),” said Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education.
Secondary students are taking courses through Edgenuity, an online provider approved by the state. Advisers from the district’s teaching staff will check in with students regularly and hold advisory times and virtual team-building activities, Burns said.
Students coming to schools will be assigned to attend on “A” or “B” days and to complete assignments on days they are not in school. Steffens said in-person learning days will be focused on active teacher instruction, while work that would normally be completed independently will be sent home for remote learning days.
The number of students opting for online learning will help officials ensure physical distancing among students who are attending in person, Burns said.
“There are still a few classrooms where it’s going to be close, and principals are making some adjustments there to the schedule, but we feel pretty confident that all, or virtually all, of our classrooms will allow for students to be 6 feet apart,” Burns said.
Petition circulating
As school leaders ready to start the year with a mix of in-person and remote learning, some with connections to the district say they would rather see the schools start out fully virtually.
An online petition that began circulating over the weekend asks Dubuque Community School Board members and Rheingans to push the first day of school back to after Labor Day and to start out the school year with all students learning virtually until the number of new COVID-19 cases declines.
The petition asks district leaders to challenge recent directives from Gov. Kim Reynolds, including a requirement that students must spend at least half of their schooling in classrooms as the school year begins.
Haley Lammer-Heindel is a Dubuque Senior High School English teacher who started the petition. She said she aims to show district leaders that they would have community support if they took that course of action.
“It would be a very bold action for (the) superintendent and school board to say, ‘We are going to delay the start of school,’ which I think needs to happen, and ‘We are going to pursue whatever means possible to ensure our students and staff are safe,’” Lammer-Heindel said.
She said she plans to bring the petition to board members and to Rheingans later this week.
Reached by phone Monday, Board Vice President Jim Prochaska said he was satisfied with the district’s current plans.
“I pretty much feel that were OK where we’re at with what we’re doing,” he said. “We’re giving parents the option: the hybrid or the online version. I think it’s satisfactory.”
Board Member Lisa Wittman also said her intent would be to continue with the district’s current plan.
Board Member Nancy Bradley said she would like to see the petition formally come before the board before she responded to it. However, she also believes district leaders are in the best spot they can be right now based on the most recent data.
Board President Tami Ryan said she did not yet have enough information on the petition to form an opinion on it.
Board Member Mike Donohue said board members would give the petition due consideration if and when they receive it and follow the district’s decision-making process, including listening to recommendations from administrators.