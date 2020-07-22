DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Two people were injured in crash Tuesday outside of Darlington.
Trent A. Hale, 26, of Fitchburg, and Brent D Reddington, 46, Shullsburg, both were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington for treatment of minor injuries, according to the county sheriff's department.
The crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday on Wisconsin 23. A press release states that Hale was southbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the northbound vehicle driven by Reddington.
Both vehicles were severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.