Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police are investigating the theft of $40,000 worth of basketball and baseball trading cards in Dubuque.
Robert J. Derouin, 56, of 5131 Pelican Drive, reported a burglary to his residence Saturday.
“The victim stated that when he returned home at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, he found that someone had entered his home,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
Welsh said Derouin reported that 400 vintage basketball and baseball cards were missing, with the average card being worth approximately $100.
Sweatshirts also were missing. Those were worth a total of $80.
“There didn’t appear to be any signs of forced entry upon his residence, and the victim was unsure who may have committed this burglary,” Welsh said.
Investigators are speaking with area residents and reviewing surveillance footage from the area, Welsh said. Police have not yet identified a suspect.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.