MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The Manchester City Council has accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Mike Ryan and approved several actions resulting from "inappropriate communications with city and county personnel."
The council accepted Ryan's resignation during a Wednesday special meeting, according to a press release from the City of Manchester.
Ryan's resignation is effective Dec. 31. He was placed on administrative leave on March 7, and Randy Rattenborg was chosen to serve as acting chief.
The release also states that the council approved several additional actions "as a result of inappropriate communications with city and county personnel."
Ryan will remain suspended without pay as fire chief and as a fireman until May 19, the release states. He also no longer will attend county fire department meetings and cannot have direct communication with Delaware County Emergency Management Services or Delaware County Dispatch Center, except in the event of an ongoing emergency.
City Manager Tim Vick will have the authority to impose immediate suspension from the department should Ryan violate those requirements, the release states.
Vick wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the information outlined in the press release "is all of the information that we will release on this matter."
Ryan retired as the Delaware County emergency management coordinator in September.
Ryan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
