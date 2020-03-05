LANCASTER, Wis. — By the end of 2021, Lancaster is poised to be one of the few Wisconsin communities of its size to have two Kwik Trip fuel stations.
The facility — sited on property at Madison Street and City Limits Road — would have 20 filling pumps, a car wash and a 9,000-square-foot convenience store, representing one of the newest stations the La Crosse company will operate among its more than 700 locations across three states.
“We’re looking at having our newer, bigger, better store that gives us our options of our chicken, our take-home meals and all the fun stuff that’s in there,” Dax Connely, Kwik Trip real estate manager, told more than 25 Lancaster residents and city officials at a Wednesday neighborhood meeting.
Construction is expected to begin during the summer of 2021 and conclude before the end of that year. The company does not intend to close its existing Lancaster station at 141 N. Madison St.
Connely said the store will employ 35 to 40 people, about half of whom could work full-time.
Several attendees expressed reservations about potential light and noise pollution.
Connely said the station will utilize directional LED lighting that avoids creating a halo effect. To reduce exterior noise, station operators can cease use of outdoor intercoms during late hours.
Nonetheless, the fuel station would be located within a commercial district, he said, and some noise comes with the territory.
Portions of the site are owned by Grant County and Bennett D Properties LLC, with whom Kwik Trip is currently under contract for purchase.
Connely said the company considered utilizing a former Shopko property, 1625 U.S. 61, which closed in 2019, but the asking price was more than Kwik Trip was willing to spend.
Additionally, the City Limits Road site’s proximity to residences is desirable.
“This is your neighborhood convenience store,” he said.
Kwik Trip also holds the right of first refusal on two county-owned plats where the former Grant County Jail is located. If the county sells the jail properties to Kwik Trip, the company hopes to construct a second fueling canopy for diesel refueling.
“If we expand, we have no intentions to have overnight truck parking,” Connely said.
Rita Whitish owns a private residence at 221 City Limits Road, sandwiched between the jail and proposed Kwik Trip station.
Since her most recent tenant moved out, she has struggled to lease the home.
“They are fine with the price until they find out Kwik Trip is next door,” she said. “It makes my property uninhabitable.”
Connely said he is open to “having a conversation” in light of the potential expansion.
Kwik Trip also intends to install a 6-foot vinyl fence and green space between the station and homes south of the property.
“We were being as sensitive as we could,” he said.
Lancaster Mayor David Varnam said the neighborhood meeting marks the start of a city review process that will include rezoning and site plan review.
“We’re glad we are continuing to add businesses in Lancaster,” Varnam said. “I will let the process play out before I pass judgment on it.”