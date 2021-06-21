EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Edgewood Pro Rodeo Days will take place from Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27.
Advance tickets will be limited to 3,000, while supplies last. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and younger.
Ticket prices at the gate are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 5-12.
Events include rodeos Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, live music, a 5K race, a golf tournament and a demolition derby.
More information is available at edgewoodrodeo.com.