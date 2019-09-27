Julia Lemke and Mariah Hoeger poured water over soil to simulate rainfall Thursday at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.
As the Western Dubuque High School students watched, the water easily infiltrated the darker, healthier soil and dripped through holes in the bottom of a container. But in a container of unhealthy soil, the water pooled above the top of the dirt.
“It’s just sitting on the surface of the soil,” said Neil Sass, a soil scientist for Natural Resources Conservation Service.
About 25 students and teachers spent Thursday learning how soil and water quality impact the wider ecosystem and the ways in which they can make a difference during the Student Oceans Conference.
“People are the problem, but surprisingly, we’re also the solution,” said Jared McGovern, the museum’s curator of conservation programs. “And that’s the biggest thing I want students and teachers to leave with.”
During his presentation, Sass showed students five trays: four were filled with soil and one was filled with concrete. Then, he turned on a spigot to spray the trays with water to simulate a rainfall.
The water quickly ran down the concrete tray and into a waiting bucket. Not long after, water also began to flow down from trays with over-tilled and over-grazed soil, as well.
A small amount of water ran off of the soil with a cover crop, and almost none flowed from the soil on which cattle grazed on a rotation. Those two soil samples also marked spots where water best infiltrated the soil.
“How we manage the land really affects the water cycle,” Sass explained.
A goal of the conference was to help students understand the wider impacts of soil and water management, McGovern said. He noted that water that travels down the Mississippi River from the Midwest ultimately ends up in the Gulf of Mexico.
He also hoped to introduce students to ways they can assist in environmental stewardship and the kinds of jobs in which they could pursue those interests. At the end of the day, students were to leave with an idea for a project to carry out in their community.
“They leave with a very basic plan, take it back to the classroom and implement that stewardship project,” McGovern said.
Lemke, a junior, said she was interested in learning about small steps she can take to conserve the land. Her family has a farm in Illinois. She was able to see how their practices impact the environment.
“It’s going to be our generation that’s going to have to deal with the problems we’re facing now, so it’s good that we know what we’re doing,” she said.
Faith Surface, a senior at Western Dubuque, said she wanted to attend the conference because she believes young people should be more aware of how their actions impact the planet.
Early in her day at the museum, she already had learned much from the presenters.
“My first impression was, ‘Whoa, these people really care,’” Faith said. “Why don’t we care as much? I want to care.”