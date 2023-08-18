The Dubuque County Conservation Board on Thursday night chose not to approve an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to allow the state to put drainage culverts from Iowa 3 across the Heritage Trail.
The culverts in question are necessary for the state to complete its ongoing reconstruction of several miles of Iowa 3, adjacent to the Heritage Trail. Due to the geology of the region, the state has no other option than the county-owned Heritage Trail for this drainage, which would require excavation on and around the trail. But any construction there requires the approval of both the Conservation Board and the U.S. National Parks Service, due to federal funds tied to the trail. And the county board needed to be more certain that the Dubuque County Conservation Department would not be on the hook for future maintenance of the state’s culverts before it would sign off on the plan.
“Nothing in this paperwork talks about the long-term implications of how the drainage will be maintained if there are issues with those structures that are going to be installed,” said Conservation Board Member Jacqueline Kehr. “We have had some issues with other structures not built to our specifications and us then having a major project on our hands.”
Board Member George Davis also foresaw potential problems if the language of an agreement did not clearly state that the county was not responsible for the culverts.
“If they cause erosion or they have structures placed in the construction of the roadway that have to be worked on down the road, how is that going to work?” he asked. “Who is going to be responsible for that? What happens if there are problems with the drainage?”
Iowa DOT’s Location and Environment Planner Pedro Leanos, the third DOT liaison with Dubuque County since the Iowa 3 reconstruction began, told the Conservation Board via Zoom that he had thought the state had fixed problems in the agreement before Thursday’s meeting and that he could change the document again.
“It was my understanding that this (memorandum of understanding) had verbiage that stated that you guys were not giving up any kinds of rights to the property,” Leanos said. “If that’s something you guys want to see in that MOU, I’m sure I can go back to the team.”
County Conservation Director Brian Preston recommended that the board take no action on the agreement until it better represented the county’s interest, including additional concerns about culvert impacts to Puhlman Prairie, which borders the DOT project area on the other side from the Heritage Trail.
“If everything is going to be contained in the one MOU, I think we should hold off until our next meeting,” he said. “We don’t want to take over the maintenance of (these) structures. ... Last conversation I heard, the DOT had gone away from the prairie — they were not going to go into the prairie. So we need to know that.”
Leanos said he would return with a document he thinks the county and federal government can agree to.