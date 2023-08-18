The Dubuque County Conservation Board on Thursday night chose not to approve an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to allow the state to put drainage culverts from Iowa 3 across the Heritage Trail.

The culverts in question are necessary for the state to complete its ongoing reconstruction of several miles of Iowa 3, adjacent to the Heritage Trail. Due to the geology of the region, the state has no other option than the county-owned Heritage Trail for this drainage, which would require excavation on and around the trail. But any construction there requires the approval of both the Conservation Board and the U.S. National Parks Service, due to federal funds tied to the trail. And the county board needed to be more certain that the Dubuque County Conservation Department would not be on the hook for future maintenance of the state’s culverts before it would sign off on the plan.

