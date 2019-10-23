BELLEVUE, Iowa — Just three years after opening its doors, a Bellevue brewery is relocating to a larger, riverside facility.
River Ridge Brewing officials plan to move into an existing structure at 301 S. Riverview St. in the summer of 2020. The brewery will occupy the lower level of the property, which partially juts out into the Mississippi River.
Co-owner Kelly Hueneke believes the new spot is the ideal place to usher in a new chapter for the budding brewery.
“It is a really cool, historic building that is right along the water,” she said. “We plan to have a patio that is on the river. The views from there are going to be just amazing.”
The building at 301 S. Riverview St. already houses a hair salon, a screen-printing business and an insurance agency.
The arrival of River Ridge Brewing will add another attraction to a riverfront space that is quickly taking shape.
The brewery’s future home will be next door to the Button Building, an old button factory. That historic structure is being converted into office space, a coffee shop and a center for local educational programs.
The Button Factory and the River Ridge building will share a new, common parking lot and collectively make up an area known as Water Street Landing, according to River Ridge co-owner Nicolas Hockenberry. This area also will include docks that feature slips for about 10 boats, he added.
“We have always wanted to have a closer tie to the river,” said Hockenberry. “We feel that is a big part of what is special about Bellevue. This will help us fulfill what our brand goals are.”
River Ridge Brewing opened its doors at 118 N. Riverview Drive in September 2016. Hueneke and her husband, Nick, were among the brewery’s co-founders. Hockenberry and his wife, Allison Simpson, now round out the quartet of owners.
In addition to positioning River Ridge right along the Mississippi, the move will allow the brewery to expand its hours, workforce and brewing capacity.
The brewery now is open Friday through Sunday. Hockenberry said the business will open on additional days once it moves to its new location.
River Ridge beers now are sold in a handful of area bars and restaurants. Its owners hope to increase their distribution to more restaurant and bar accounts and, eventually, to grocery and convenience stores.
In addition to being popular with local customers, River Ridge Brewing has benefited from an influx of out-of-town visitors. Hockenberry thinks new breweries in cities such as Dubuque and Dyersville have added to the popularity of craft beer.
“It is a situation where a rising tide has lifted all boats,” Hockenberry said. “It has helped make our little pocket of eastern Iowa that much more notable.”
Hueneke, meanwhile, said the growth of Bellevue itself has energized efforts to expand the brewery. New shops, boutiques and nightlife options have created a sense of momentum, she said.
“I was born and raised in Belle-vue and I love this small town,” she said. “This momentum is great and it’s the reason we are doing this. I want to continue to help the city grow and prosper.”