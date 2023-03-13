Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester authorities are warning residents about a texting scam that is impersonating a local pastor.
Scammers posing as the Rev. Tony Ede, of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, are asking for donations to be sent to an email account, according to an online announcement by Manchester police.
Police said that the texts ask people to purchase gift cards and email the codes to an email address.
Police warn residents not to purchase gift cards or email the codes.
