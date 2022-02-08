The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members at their meeting on Monday night.
Brewing & Malting building
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to rescind and cancel a development agreement with 3000 Jackson, LC, for the development of the property at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St., also known as the Dubuque Brewing & Malting Co. building.
Background: Developer and owner of the property Steve Emerson purchased the campus in 2017 with the intent of conducting a $30 million rehabilitation. The development agreement between the city and Emerson promised to offer $3.4 million in tax incentives in support of the project.
City officials are citing that Emerson's project missed the construction deadline of Aug. 1, 2020, putting the development agreement in default. City officials also listed as concerns unaddressed maintenance needs for the deteriorating building.
What's next: City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city will pursue using enforcement action to ensure that proper maintenance is conducted at the property to ensure the stability of the building. Emerson said last week that he still intends to go forward with the $30 million project and hopes to eventually enter into a new development agreement with the city.
Klauer Manufacturing agreement
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a development agreement with Klauer Manufacturing Co. for its planned $14 million expansion.
Background: Klauer, a sheet metal building product manufacturer founded in Dubuque in 1870, intends to expand its Dubuque location by 73,000 square feet and add 16 new jobs. The city will provide a tax increment rebate valued at $1.6 million, though the company must create the 16 new positions by Jan. 1, 2024.
The state previously awarded tax credits, tax refunds and job training funds totaling $1.15 million for the project.
What's next: Klauer intends to begin construction on the expansion in April and complete the project by the end of the year. The new jobs will include a mix of office and plant positions.
Trail project
Action: Council members voted, 6-0, to reject bid proposals for the first phase of the Bee Branch Creek Trail Project after overall project costs came in above initial estimates.
Background: The project seeks to extend trails south from the existing Lower Bee Branch Trail across the Sycamore Street bridge, then southeast under U.S. 61/151 along the shoreline of the 16th Street detention basin, then south to 12th Street. Part of the project included an alignment around the Alliant Solar Field site, located at 12th Street. However, the owner of the property, A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co., did not want the trail to cut across the site in an easement, according to city documents.
When the alignment of the trail was shifted off the property to keep it on city-owned land, the new layout requires the construction of retaining walls and protective railing, increasing the estimated cost of the project from $525,000 to $855,599.
What's next: City staff will consider alignment alternatives for the trail extension in order to reduce overall project costs. The revised design will be presented to council members at a future meeting.