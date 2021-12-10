DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A conservation program that has enjoyed popularity elsewhere in Dubuque County is trying to gain a foothold on the western edge.
Dubuque County Conservation Board’s Mowing to Monarchs program aims to get private landowners involved in the fight to help save and attract pollinators by offering selected applicants $350 of prairie plant plugs to be planted in a 10-foot-by-10-foot area of lawn.
Speaking to the Dyersville City Council recently, Kaytlan Moeller, outreach coordinator with the Dubuque County Conservation, said officials are looking for ways to better reach the community as most of their programs attract residents from the Asbury/Dubuque/Peosta area.
According to the county’s website, so much tallgrass prairie has been lost that only 0.1% of the original remnants are left in Iowa.
“We’re trying to educate people about growing a wilder and more native yard,” Moeller said. “We can plant them in a way that looks purposeful and behave in a way that is a little more conformed.”
Moeller said the program has selected plants that will “behave,” or aren’t the typical large, floppy grasses most associate with prairies.
“They are 3-foot-tall or less, and they don’t get aggressive and grow all over your yard,” she said.
To get more engagement in the western part of the county, Moeller said they will be weighting Dyersville-area applications higher this year.