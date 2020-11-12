The Salvation Army of Dubuque will kick off its annual kettle campaign on Friday, Nov. 13.
Officials hope to raise $224,000 in the overall campaign, with a goal of $115,000 coming directly from the distinctive red kettles. The funds are used to support children’s programs, aid local families in need, provide food vouchers and benefit the Salvation Army’s toy shop, according to a press release.
The ongoing pandemic has reshaped this year’s campaign. A kickoff event had been slated for Friday’s Dubuque Fighting Saints game, but it has been pushed back to Nov. 28.
This year, Salvation Army has introduced “virtual kettles” that allow residents to donate funds online. Those interested can donate virtually by visiting www.SADubuque.org.