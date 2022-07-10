When deciding whether to engage to chase a vehicle fleeing law enforcement, local agencies emphasize safety first.
“It’s obviously an incredibly dangerous area of law enforcement,” said Dubuque Assistant Police Chief Joe Messerich. “We have to have a robust policy. It really is a team effort.”
According to Dubuque Police Department data, the year with the most pursuits in the past five years was in 2018, when there were 34.
As of Thursday, there had been 15 such pursuits by Dubuque police this year, which Messerich said is on pace with years prior.
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said it is difficult to track the number of chases in which the sheriff’s department is involved, as some are flagged as a traffic violation and some occur when aiding another law enforcement agency.
He said there were four pursuits each in 2019 and 2020 that resulted in criminal charges against someone. Six such instances occurred in 2021, and two such instances have occurred so far this year.
Kennedy said he feels the number of chases has increased in recent years, and trends tend to follow the public’s view on law enforcement.
“Honestly, when I look at our shift book, we’re involved two or three times a month in a pursuit,” he said. “Unfortunately, that’s a pretty big occurrence, and unfortunately, it’s been trending upwards recently. ...
“I think a lot of it is what society’s outlook is at the time and the respect people have for law enforcement.”
PROCESS
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said pursuits typically occur after an officer has pulled someone over for a traffic violation or when officers attempt to pull over someone that they know has an outstanding arrest warrant or does not have a valid driver’s license.
“There is definitely a percentage where we don’t know why (a vehicle speeds off from police), but that’s where they generally begin,” he said.
A supervisor receives real-time updates from officers during a chase, McClimon said. Minute by minute, both the officer and supervisor weigh whether the need to arrest a suspect justifies continuing the pursuit.
Factors considered include the level of the offense allegedly committed by the suspect, traffic conditions, the time of day and the nature of the driving.
“We always err on the side of caution,” McClimon said. “The last thing we want is an individual to be hurt.”
Kennedy said he remembered one pursuit involving someone with several felony charges that was called off because the chase was near a school as classes were ending.
“Our biggest thing is we are there to protect the public,” he said. “Sometimes, that means protecting the public from ourselves. ... If it’s 2 a.m., we’re probably going to chase them for a while since there’s nobody around.”
Messerich said the Dubuque Police Department’s policy outlines what pursuit tactics are prohibited, unless the suspect poses a significant threat.
“If we have someone that fired multiple rounds at a group of people, we’re going to approve more offensive tactics,” he said. “If it’s someone we can’t let go and poses a grave danger to the public, we’re going to use more tactics than for a suspended driver.”
ARRESTS
Even if a chase is called off before an arrest is made, McClimon said, officers can follow up later and arrest the driver if they know who the individual is. Officers also can use the city’s traffic cameras to obtain a license plate number to track down the individual.
In 2021, 26 of the 28 pursuits involving Dubuque police resulted in an arrest on a charge of eluding. So far this year, 13 of the 15 pursuits have resulted in an arrest.
Kennedy noted that arrests also typically occur after chases involving the sheriff’s department, even if it takes a few days to do so.
“Countywide, if our agencies don’t arrest that night, they’re pretty good after getting a warrant,” he said.
But if a pursuit is called off without an arrest, it is easier to track subjects when the chase occurred within view of Dubuque’s traffic cameras.
“The traffic cameras are golden,” he said. “So much crime is solved in the city because of those cameras.”
WORKING WITH OTHER AGENCIES
Messerich said it is rare for Dubuque police to continue a pursuit into another jurisdiction and that other agencies tend to pick up the chase.
“I can’t think of a time it’s happened in another area where they didn’t pursue,” he said.
Kennedy said deputies will stick with a pursuit, even once it goes outside of the county or state. He recalled that in one six-month period, two chases eventually went into Clinton County, Iowa.
“We’ll chase them as long as it’s safe to do so,” he said. “At the end of the day, if we don’t chase, there’s no incentive for other people to stop.”
He added that, in pursuits outside the county, Dubuque County deputies usually have a law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the area take the lead on the pursuit.
But until two or three other vehicles join the pursuit, he said, Dubuque County deputies will continue to back up the other agency.
“We’re not going to leave an officer without backup,” he said.
