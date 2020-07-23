Dive into 100 years’ worth of newspaper pages, and you likely will see some things that catch your eye.
The Telegraph Herald today is releasing “Dubuque by the Decades,” a decade-by- decade look at life in Dubuque since 1920. The special-edition magazine is available only in today’s print edition.
Vintage newspaper advertisements spotted during research for today’s magazine included encouragements for kids to load up on cap-gun ammunition for the Fourth of July, a Godzilla- like monster clutching a car and an explanation that a taco includes a “built-in salad” of lettuce and tomatoes.
Here is a look at some memorable advertisements of the past.
1920s
Green River soft drinks were billed as “the snappy comeback for thirst” and an ad featuring a cartoon illustrating a snappy comeback appeared in an August 1925 edition of the TH.
The scene: An older woman beating eggs is talking with a young boy.
Boy: “No, Grandma, don’t know why Green River is like a hard-boiled egg — can you tell me?”
Grandma: “Sure! You can’t beat it.”
1930s
“A gargantuan monster appearing on Iowa’s streets or highways would be no more of a threat to motorists than the ever-present, but unseen, threat of careless driving, improper safety appliances and inconsideration now prevalent,” warns an ad promoting highway safety that appeared in May 1934.
The ad features a drawing of a towering monster straddling a road and apparently shaking occupants out of a vehicle held in its claws.
1940s
“You’ll treat your taste and taste a treat,” promised an ad for Dubuque Star Beer appearing in December 1940.
The ad depicted a conversation between Bill (W.E.) Wodrich, of the Mississippi Tavern, 1101 Rhomberg Ave., and “satisfied customer” Matt Kluck.
1950s
“Kids! Have a bang-up 4th. Have plenty of ammunition!” encouraged an ad for cap guns that appeared in July 1958.
The ad offered a range of cap guns for firing to celebrate Independence Day.
1960s
A sweating hot dog shouts, “Oh, Man! Hot Dog Night!” in a September 1964 ad for a wiener roast at Dubuque Drive-in Theatre, located on John Deere Road.
“Roast ‘em yourself — all you can eat,” the ad states, “on our big open jumbo fire pit.”
The feature film on the big screen that night was “How The West Was Won.”
1970s
An ad for Taco John’s reminded readers that a taco has “a built-in salad made of fresh lettuce and tomatoes” in July 1976.
“If you’re a pushover for pizza, wait’ll you taste the great American taco,” the ad stated. “It’s as American as pizza.”