MANCHESTER, Iowa — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of sexually abusing and giving drugs to an underage girl.

Dayton T. Kearns, 19, of Hazelton, Iowa, was previously charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child, prohibited prescription drug violation involving a minor, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.

