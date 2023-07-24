MANCHESTER, Iowa — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of sexually abusing and giving drugs to an underage girl.
Dayton T. Kearns, 19, of Hazelton, Iowa, was previously charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count each of continuous sexual abuse of a child, prohibited prescription drug violation involving a minor, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
The charges were recently dismissed following a motion from the Delaware County Attorney’s Office.
“The victim does not wish for the prosecution of this matter to proceed any further at this time,” the motion states.
Court documents state that the girl told police in June 2022 she had sex multiple times with Kearns and once with Scott E. Beck, 19, of Manchester.
Beck is charged with two counts of child endangerment, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of second-degree sexual abuse and drug distribution violation to a person under 18. He has pleaded not guilty.
A search of the girl’s phone showed multiple messages of a sexual nature with both men, as well as photos and videos featuring both men, documents state. Content was also taken from Kearns’ phone.
The photos and videos were all taken in Manchester, documents state, and the oldest one was taken in 2021.
Additionally, photos and videos showed Kearns holding a pill bottle and marijuana, as well as Kearns giving the girl a pill, documents state.