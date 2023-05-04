A $2.456 million project to revitalize one of Dubuque’s parks has been delayed.
City officials had initially planned to complete the improvements to Comiskey Park at 255 E. 24th St. by May 26, but a decision to paint the surface of the park’s new splash pad now has officials estimating a completion date of June 27.
However, city staff contends that delaying the splash pad’s opening to apply the paint, instead of the original plan to use integral-colored concrete, will both improve the aesthetic appeal of the park and provide the city with long-term cost savings.
“We are always looking at what is best for the long term,” said Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware. “It’s going to create a surface that is really bright and vibrant, and it’s also going to lengthen the life of things.”
Along with the splash pad, the first phase of the Comiskey Park project, which began construction last year, will add a new playground, a basketball court, park seating, bike racks and pavilions.
The city began designing the project in 2020 with its Re-Imagine Comiskey campaign.
After several delays, city officials expressed their desire to have the project completed in time for the summer of 2023 to the point of offering a $20,000 incentive to Portzen Construction Inc. to complete the improvements before the weekend of Memorial Day, May 29.
Ware said city officials had originally intended to surface the park’s splash pad with colored concrete, but test samples of the material produced hues that were noticeably dull.
“It was extremely underwhelming,” Ware said.
At the same time, city staff also chose to switch from using acrylic paint for the surface of the new basketball court in favor of another paint product called Streetbond, which produces more vibrant colors and lasts 10-15 years, about five times longer than acrylic paint.
Ware said staff then proposed using the Streetbond paint to coat the surface of the splash pad, as well.
While the new paint will raise the cost of the project by $7,612, the city expects to save money over the long term by having to repaint less often over the life of the splash pad and basketball court.
“Having to repaint the surface (fewer) times is huge for cost savings,” Ware said.
City Council Member Danny Sprank said he is disappointed that the splash pad won’t be ready for the start of summer, but he believes the delay to add the new paint will be worth it.
“There is minor disappointment, but a lot of that seems to go away when I started to see the new design,” Sprank said. “I’m willing to wait a little longer to see this park come to fruition.”
A planned second phase of improvements to Comiskey Park includes construction of additional playground equipment, two basketball courts, a parking lot, trails and a soccer field, all originally projected to cost $1.2 million.
Ware said that phase will likely be completed in smaller chunks. The city has already set aside $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds toward the project, which Ware said the city still needs to assess how to use.
“We’re going to be looking at what little things we can pluck out and complete with what money we have,” Ware said. “We’ll get this done as we are able to find money.”
