05022023-comiskypark2-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Construction crews pour concrete at Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Tuesday. Work at the park is now expected to wrap up by June 27.

 Dave Kettering

A $2.456 million project to revitalize one of Dubuque’s parks has been delayed.

City officials had initially planned to complete the improvements to Comiskey Park at 255 E. 24th St. by May 26, but a decision to paint the surface of the park’s new splash pad now has officials estimating a completion date of June 27.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.