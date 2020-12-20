Police said one person was injured Friday after a driver failed to yield to traffic, causing a crash in Dubuque.
Derrick R. Dean, 19, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Plaza Drive. The report states that Thomas G. Schieltz, 50, of Holy Cross, Iowa, told officers he was turning left from the Northwest Arterial to Plaza Drive on a yellow turn arrow. He stated that he didn’t see Dean’s vehicle coming and crashed into him. Dean told officers he had slowed at the intersection when he saw vehicles turning in his direction before Schieltz’s collided with him, the report states.
Schieltz was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.