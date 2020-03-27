The CEO of Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of this year.
Donna Harvey became the agency’s chief executive officer in October 2016, after having served as director of the Iowa Department on Aging since 2011, according to a press release. The agency provides services to older adults in 18 counties in northeast Iowa, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Harvey states in the release that she looks forward to “being able to spend time with my husband, family and friends, and traveling in our motor home.”
Agency officials are forming a search committee with the aim of having a new CEO in place before Harvey’s departure.