The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Bailey A. Orr, 20, of 235 Dillon St., was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Orr assaulted her mother, Tammy J. Orr, 46, at their home.
- Cristian G. Ledesma-Osegueda, 27, of 2241 Washington St., was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 22nd Street on charges of domestic assault and public intoxication. Court documents state that he approached his mother, Angelica C. Osegueda, 49, of 2241 Washington St., as if he was going to assault her on Friday night.
- Zoe A. Smith, 20, of 1408 Washington St., was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging assault with injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and nine counts of failure to appear in court. Court documents state that Smith assaulted Brandy L. Cliburn, 37, of 2417 Washington St., on June 21.
- Beverly A. Greve, 56, of 2770 Ethel Ave., reported the theft of $1,821 worth of shingles between about 6:10 and 6:35 p.m. Friday from her residence.