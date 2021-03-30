Heritage Pond has been freshly stocked with rainbow trout.
The site was one of nine locations to recently receive trout as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ cool-weather trout program, the agency announced today.
Each location received 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout. The program brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.
"All spring community trout stockings were unannounced this year, and family fishing events were not held to help reduce the crowd size at stocking locations and minimize the spread of COVID-19," states a press release.
The program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and a paid trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.
Children 15 years old or younger can fish for trout with a licensed adult, but they have a limit of one fish per day. The child can purchase a trout fee to catch their own limit.