A Dubuque felon was sentenced this week to two years in federal prison.
Johnnie Raymond, 22, was sentenced in U.S. District Court of Cedar Rapids after pleading guilty in July to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Raymond will be on supervised release for three years after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Raymond possessed a handgun on March 8 while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance and despite state-level convictions for gang participation and forgery in Dubuque County.
He also was prohibited from possessing guns because he was a drug user, according to a press release.