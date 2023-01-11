BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Bellevue voters in March will be asked to approve a $13.1 million bond measure to help fund the construction of an elementary school.

Bellevue Community School Board members this week approved a resolution calling for a March 7 referendum on the measure, which must be approved by 60% of voters to pass.

