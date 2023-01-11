BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Bellevue voters in March will be asked to approve a $13.1 million bond measure to help fund the construction of an elementary school.
Bellevue Community School Board members this week approved a resolution calling for a March 7 referendum on the measure, which must be approved by 60% of voters to pass.
The $13.1 million bond would help fund the first phase of a two-part construction project to build a 37,000-square-foot elementary school on the Bellevue Middle and High School campus. The facility would initially house third through fifth grades, with pre-K through second grades remaining at the current elementary school.
If the measure is approved, residents’ property taxes would increase by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable value. According to the district’s website, this would mean an increase of $11.09 per month and $133.06 per year in taxes for the owner of a $100,000 residential property.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said any costs for the first phase of the project not covered by the bond would be funded by the district’s physical plant and equipment levy and the state’s 1-cent sales tax.
Parts of the current elementary school were constructed in 1848. Meyer said the facility is too small for the district's growing enrollment, some of its classrooms and hallways are narrow and inaccessible, and many areas of the building have inefficient heating and cooling systems.
"We are out of space, and the space we are using right now is not an adequate or efficient space for our students and what their educational needs are," he said. "By moving students out of that area and building a third-through-fifth (grade) building, we will be able to spread out some of our other people while also not having to utilize that (older) part of the building."
The second phase of the project would be funded using PPEL and sales tax revenues and would feature either a potential addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second-grade students to the facility, or renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and career/technical education spaces, or both.
If the bond measure passes, the district's website states that officials hope to open the new school by the fall of 2025.
School district residents previously rejected two larger bond measures for a new elementary school -- a $16 million measure in September 2018 was supported by 44% of voters and a $14.5 million measure in April 2019 was backed by 47% of voters.
School Board President Mike Reed said he feels school officials "listened to the community" by paring down the project to a simple but functional new building and completing the work in phases to keep costs as low as possible.
"The new school is going to be pretty much a square building, but it's going to have the right amount of classrooms and the right amount of restrooms … the stuff we need which we’re lacking in this old building," he said. "We owe it to the kids who attend our school to do better, and I hope our community follows that."
