The upcoming summer is looking brighter after Dubuque City Council members on Monday night approved permits for two fireworks displays in connection with Independence Day.
Council members voted, 7-0, to approve requests for community fireworks displays on July 3 and 4. Both celebrations were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Council members also gave final approval to a request by Dubuque Dream Center to allow for the demolition of a neighboring building.
Fireworks
The summer fireworks displays have been longtime staples of the community, particularly the July 3 fireworks show hosted by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees at A.Y. McDonald Park, which draws massive crowds. The July 4 show at Dubuque Golf & Country Club also is heavily attended.
City Council Member Ric Jones stressed that the council’s vote did not do more than approve the fireworks permits.
“We are not ending the mask ordinance or changing the social-distancing rules,” Jones said. “We are only approving the fireworks permit. The conditions of July will determine if facial coverings are still required.”
Council Member Brad Cavanagh suggested that those restrictions could be lifted by July if residents adhere to them now and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We have an opportunity here as a community to be able to buckle down and do what we have to do for a few months, and then we can party,” Cavanagh said. “It’s a realistic possibility that we could have something similar to what has previously been.”
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for Dubuque, told the Telegraph Herald last week that any approval of the fireworks dates should come with “disclaimers” that allow for reconsideration if key metrics — such as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — are pointing in the wrong direction as July 4 approaches.
Dream Center project
City Council members also voted, 7-0, to approve an ordinance amendment, which was requested by Dubuque Dream Center, to remove the building located at 1620 and 1628 White St. from the Washington Street Neighborhood Conservation District.
This would allow the center located at the corner of East 16th and White streets to purchase the property and demolish it to allow for the creation of green space and an external elevator addition.
Dubuque Dream Center provides child care services, but possessing the proposed green space would allow the Dream Center to become a licensed child care center with the state, allowing it to bring in additional revenue. City documents also state the Dream Center needs to spend grant funds by July to make facility improvements.
The proposal previously received significant opposition at the City Council’s April 5 meeting after officials with Dubuque Heritage Works and Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission recommended against its passage.
At that meeting, council members only approved the first reading of the request in order to allow the Dream Center and Heritage Works to work together to find a solution to the issue before a final vote was taken.
On Monday, Duane Hagerty, CEO of Dubuque Heritage Works, said his organization had met with center officials and, after further consideration, now supports the center’s request.
“Those discussions confirmed to us that they could possibly need that property to the north,” Hagerty said, later adding, “I am grateful that this issue brought Heritage Works and the Dream Center together.”
Hagerty said Heritage Works will continue to work with the center on future expansion efforts.
Center Executive Director Robert Kimble thanked Heritage Works and the council for their support of the project.
“They support the work that we do,” Kimble said. “They were interested in learning more about what we do and trying to determine how they can help us in the future.”