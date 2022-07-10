MUSCODA, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin woman recently was sentenced to three years of probation for maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Ashley M. Chapel, 36, of Blue River, Wis., was given the sentence in Grant County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place. A charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver on or near a park was dismissed.
As part of her probation, Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey also ordered that Chapel must submit to random drug testing and participate in any counseling deemed appropriate by the Department of Corrections.
The Muscoda Police Department previously reported that they executed a search warrant at 334 N. Fourth St. in Muscoda on Aug. 2.
“This search warrant was in connection with a several- months-long investigation involving possession of child pornography conducted by the Richland Center Police Department, Muscoda Police Department and the Wisconsin International Internet Crimes Against Children task force,” a previous press release states.
Police reported that one pound of marijuana was found during the search, and Chapel was arrested on the drug charge.
Justin K. Lenz, 41, of Cable, Wis., also was arrested on charges of three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.