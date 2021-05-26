Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Dennis J. Ellerbach, 61, of Holy Cross, Iowa, and Benjamin J. Bellings, 59, of Dubuque, both were transported by private vehicles to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. Police said Bellings’ eastbound vehicle was stopped at a red light on Dodge with Ellerbach’s eastbound vehicle behind it when an eastbound vehicle driven by Amber N. Funk, 36, of Mason City, Iowa, rear-ended Ellerbach’s vehicle, causing it to strike Bellings’ vehicle.
Funk was cited with following too close.
Ellerbach was cited with driving without a valid license.