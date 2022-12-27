A new state report shows liquor sales in Iowa hit yet another record in the previous fiscal year as pandemic restrictions continued to wane and more people returned to local bars and restaurants.
The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division last week announced liquor sales to retailers reached $431.4 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, a 3.75% increase from last year’s record high.
That number represented nearly 6.5 million gallons sold to retailers statewide, including over 195,000 gallons of Iowa-made liquor.
“The Alcoholic Beverages Division generated a significant return on investment to the citizens of Iowa in fiscal year 2022,” ABD Administrator Stephen Larson wrote in the report. “There is much to look forward to in fiscal year 2023.”
The state Alcoholic Beverages Division is the wholesaler of liquor for the state and supplies spirits to class E liquor license-holders. Those establishments sell the liquor products to the public. There are 40 businesses in Dubuque County with class E licenses.
Statewide favorites
There was a major upset in the liquor lineup this year, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka taking first place in terms of number of gallons sold across the state. It unseated Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey, which has held the spot every year prior since the state started tracking the data in 2012.
Local sellers say the increase is likely driven by the number of mixed drinks vodka is used in. From Moscow Mules to vodka lemonades to martinis, the liquor is used in several best sellers.
“Tito’s is for sure our top seller,” said Logan Klinge, general manager at Dog House Lounge in Dubuque. “We’ll do a variety of different cocktails, but mostly it’s just your typical two-ingredient drinks that do well. We keep it really simple around here.”
Overall, 393,280 gallons of Tito’s were sold to retailers statewide in the 2022 fiscal year, with Black Velvet following up in second with 353,791 gallons. The remainder of the top five liquors were rounded out by Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and Hawkeye Vodka.
There were also about 73 million gallons of beer and 4.7 million gallons of wine sold in the fiscal year, as estimated using tax collections. The state does not keep records of the most popular beer by brand.
Sales rise as restrictions wane
Many local retailers and restaurants attribute the uptick to an influx of customers returning to bars and restaurants after two years of COVID-19 concerns or restrictions. As hesitancy to be in large groups wanes, in-person sales have gone up.
“This year was really our bounce-back year from COVID,” said A.J. Battaglia, general manager at Backpocket Brewing in Dubuque. “It seems like people are really getting back out there and joining the nightlife.”
Similar influxes across many local businesses helped Dubuque County take the No. 10 spot in the state in terms of liquor sales by county, with nearly $12 million of liquor being sold to local retailers.
Southend Tap owner John Ohnesorge said his clientele has somewhat shifted since the pandemic. Where there used to be more people coming in during the afternoon for a beer or two, he’s now seeing more and more young customers coming in at night for mixed drinks.
“It’s really flipped,” he said. “The sales are definitely up, and I think people are moving around a bit more.”
Supply chain, worker issues persist
Despite record sales, issues persist within the alcohol industry related to supply chain slowdowns and staffing concerns. The state report cited both as challenges necessitating flexibility and innovation from local retailers.
At Backpocket, Battaglia said there were issues getting Cruzan Rum, an ingredient in multiple popular mixed drinks. In one instance, they were able to find a substitute, but for the bar’s Black and White drink, a mix of local brew root beer and vanilla rum, the bar had to pause sales until the original rum was once again available.
Ohnesorge said more than supply chain issues, Southend Tap was having trouble finding workers. He said he’s heard other local bars are experiencing a similar problem, mirroring nationwide worker shortages across many U.S. industries.
“If you’re someone who wants to be a bartender, this market is for you,” he said. “We’ve got a good core team, but there’s definitely not an abundance of people.”
He said he hopes to recruit more bartenders soon and “hit the ground running” in the New Year, hoping to capitalize on customers’ return before any potential economic changes.
“I’m keeping a close eye on the economy and hoping it doesn’t hurt us,” he said. “But with that being said, people drink when they’re happy and people drink when they’re sad, so they’ll (be here) either way.”
