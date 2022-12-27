Top selling liquors in Iowa
Buy Now

Top 10 most popular liquors sold in Iowa in 2022.

 Telegraph Herald

A new state report shows liquor sales in Iowa hit yet another record in the previous fiscal year as pandemic restrictions continued to wane and more people returned to local bars and restaurants.

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division last week announced liquor sales to retailers reached $431.4 million in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30, a 3.75% increase from last year’s record high.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.