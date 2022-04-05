American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is calling on City of Dubuque leaders to repeal an ordinance prohibiting "aggressive panhandling," saying that it violates citizens' constitutional right to free speech.
The group sent letters to four Iowa cities this week stating that their ordinances outlawing panhandling are unconstitutional. The others were Bettendorf, Davenport and Coralville.
ACLU representatives asked city officials to stop enforcing the ordinances, immediately initiate steps to repeal them and dismiss any pending prosecutions under them.
"Harassing, ticketing and/or arresting people who ask for help in a time of need is inhumane and counterproductive," the letter states. "Unlawful anti-panhandling ordinances such as Dubuque’s ordinance are costly to enforce and only exacerbate problems associated with homelessness and poverty."
City of Dubuque officials said they plan to review ACLU's request and to make a recommendation on the ordinance to City Council members.
City restrictions
Dubuque's ordinance prohibits "aggressive panhandling," which can include touching someone without their consent, following or blocking people's movements, continued solicitation after a request has been rejected or ignored, or other behavior "that would cause a reasonably prudent person to feel threatened, intimidated or fearful."
The ordinance also prohibits soliciting in a location where a person is not free to walk away, such as at a bus stop, on public transportation, in a line for admission or at an outdoor dining service area, as well as within 50 feet of an ATM or an entrance to a bank.
The ordinance states that its purpose is "to ensure unimpeded pedestrian traffic flow, to maintain and protect the physical safety and well-being of pedestrians, and to otherwise foster a safe and harassment free climate in public places."
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said the ordinance was enacted in 2009. Since then, there have been very few citations issued under the ordinance. She could recall none since 2015.
"We receive calls about panhandling regularly, and the response that we give is that panhandling isn’t illegal," she said.
She said that if a citation were to be issued for aggressive panhandling, the matter could be treated either as a civil or criminal infraction. If handled as a criminal infraction, fines could range from $105 to $855, while for a civil infraction, the fine could not exceed $750.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said calls reporting panhandling to police are "not overly frequent, but they go in streaks."
He said each report of panhandling is handled on a case-by-case basis and that when dealing with people who might be homeless, officers inform them of available community resources and programs.
Recent challenges
Panhandling ordinances across the country have come under greater scrutiny following a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
In Reed vs. Town of Gilbert, the Supreme Court invalidated a city ordinance that treated signs differently based on their content. The court ruled that government regulations curtailing speech based on its content must be as narrow as possible and fulfill a "compelling government interest."
While the case did not deal with panhandling, lower courts subsequently have invalidated numerous panhandling laws, deeming that they regulate speech based on its content and do not meet the requirements imposed in Reed.
Since 2019, courts across the country have struck down more than 70 anti-panhandling ordinances, according to ACLU.
"A number of larger cities around the country are repealing these draconian ordinances," said ACLU of Iowa Staff Attorney Shefali Aurora in a press conference Tuesday.
She said the four letters issued this week represent a second round of reviews of panhandling ordinances in Iowa's larger cities. In 2018, ACLU sent similar letters to Des Moines, Council Bluffs and Grimes, all three of which have since repealed their ordinances.
In its letter to Dubuque officials, ACLU states that there is no evidence to show how the ordinance would "further Dubuque's interests" and that it "regulates speech that does not pose a threat to public safety."
"We do not feel that the ordinance is banning anything that is a threat to public safety," Aurora said during the press conference. "The ordinance targets a panhandler who would be seeking to potentially explain why they need the money after they’ve been rejected. … That situation does not threaten public safety, but the ordinance does prohibit and limit that type of explanation, (which) would be protected … speech."
ACLU's letter asks that city officials inform ACLU within 14 days that they "agree to undertake" the actions requested.
Brumwell said she plans to review the materials submitted by ACLU and make a recommendation to the City Council regarding the ordinance, hopefully at the council's next regular meeting on April 18.
During the press conference, Aurora would not comment on whether ACLU is prepared to pursue litigation against cities who do not repeal their ordinances.
"Our policy is not to forecast litigation plans," she said, later adding, "We have told the cities in the letters that if they do not repeal these ordinances, they could risk litigation."