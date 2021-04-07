BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Jackson County man has stepped forward to claim an Iowa Lottery prize of more than $160,000.
Gary Knief, of Bellevue, won an “Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay” jackpot prize of $160,074, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery.
It states that Knief purchased his winning ticket Saturday at the store at Kalmes Restaurant & Catering in St. Donatus. Knief claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide in the game until it is won.