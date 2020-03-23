While businesses have closed and events have been nixed due to COVID-19 concerns, many area parks remain open to visitors who need to get out of the house while still practicing social distancing.

“I think it’s really important," said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. "A lot of people are stressed out. It’s a good way to relieve stress.”

County conservation staff have closed Swiss Valley Nature Center and concessions facilities at Massey Marina and Fillmore Recreation Area. However, all of the county’s outdoor spaces at parks remain.

Preston noticed that last week, plenty of people headed out to parks.

“It’ll break up the monotony of the day, sitting in your house,” he said.

Officials encourage people who visit parks to take precautions, such as limiting groups to fewer than 10 people and staying home if you have been sick recently.

“Everything I’ve seen so far out in our parks, people are observing the spacing requirements and things,” Preston said. “So as long as we keep going in this direction, we’re comfortable with it.”

Here are 10 local parks to check out:

Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area

Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area offers hiking trails through a mix of woods and prairies near the border of Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties. The park area includes one of Iowa’s three true canyons and a scenic overlook of Whitewater Creek.

Address: 29912 Ninth Ave., rural Bernard, Iowa

Horseshoe Mound Preserve

Located just outside of Galena, Horseshoe Mound Preserve offers views of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin from high above the city. Visitors to the preserve can check out scenic overlooks, hiking trails and a “children’s adventure” for younger visitors.

Address: 1679 N. Blackjack Road, Galena, Ill.

Proving Grounds Recreation Area

Proving Grounds Recreation Area is one of Dubuque County’s newest parks and features broad, grassy hiking trails through a mix of prairie and forest just north of the city of Dubuque.

Address: 10616 W. John Deere Road., Dubuque

Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve

The 100-acre reserve south of Galena features hikes through oak savanna and prairie landscapes. Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve is also home to the last known Native American bird effigy in the state. Address: 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, Galena, Ill.

New Wine Park

Located on the Western edge of Dubuque County, New Wine Park features hiking trails, a disc golf course and other outdoor opportunities. Visitors can view the North Fork Maquoketa River and hike through wooded areas.

Address: 15971 New Wine Park Lane, New Vienna, Iowa

Wyalusing State Park

Wyalusing State Park, located south of Prairie du Chien, offers more than 14 miles of hiking trails along the bluffs above the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers.

Address: 13081 State Park Lane, Bagley, Wis.

Nelson Dewey State Park

Located near Cassville, Wis., Nelson Dewey State Park offers about 1.5 miles of short hiking trails, as well as views of the Mississippi River and Native American burial mounds.

Address: 12190 Grant County VV, Cassville, Wis.

Bellevue State Park

The two-site, 800-acre park just south of Bellevue, Iowa, features multiple hiking trails and a scenic overlook of the Mississippi River, Lock and Dam No. 12 and the nearby city.

Address: 24668 U.S. 52, Bellevue, Iowa (Nelson Unit) and 21466 429th Ave., Bellevue (Dyas Unit)

Osborne Park

Located southwest of Elkader, Osborne Park offers a wide variety of opportunities, including hiking trails, disc golf and a wildlife exhibit. The nature center is currently closed, but the rest of the park remains open to visitors.

Address: 29862 Osborne Road, Elkader, Iowa

Baileys Ford Park

The park is currently closed to vehicles for winter, but visitors can access it on foot. Officials said they plan to open the park gate by the end of next week to allow access to the boat ramp.

Address: 2379 Jefferson Road, Manchester, Iowa