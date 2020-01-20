BELLEVUE, Iowa — After 33 years of teaching art in Bellevue, Dave Eischeid has taught just about everyone in town to paint or draw.
Still, after Eischeid retired in 2000, he had no intention of lessening his commitment to the arts.
Nearly 20 years later, Eischeid still is teaching art to the residents of Bellevue, both young and old. And he plans to keep right on going.
“I have a passion for the arts,” he said. “It’s something that I have always been passionate about.”
Eischeid is the leader of the Bellevue Arts Council, an art-advocacy group that was founded by Eischeid and a group of local artists shortly after his retirement.
The main goal of the council was simple: to cultivate artists in the area and provide space to show their work. Today, the council has about 70 members.
“I was curious to see if you can make it as an artist in this community,” Eischeid said. “If you want that, you need to have galleries and art shows, so I try to provide that.”
Working with local entrepreneur Allen Ernst, Eischeid and the arts council created a gallery space and studio in downtown Bellevue that all artists in the area could use.
Today, Great River Gallery displays a variety of works from local artists. Some are made in the art studio, located just down the road.
Ernst said he admires the work Eischeid and the arts council have done to promote the arts in Bellevue.
“So many of us came through the community with Dave as our teacher,” Ernst said. “To have an active art scene is vitally important to the community.”
Along with providing classes to youth in the area, Eischeid frequently visits Mill Valley Care Center to teach elderly residents how to paint.
“I discovered that there was a lot of talent among these older residents,” Eischeid said. “It’s something that they all really enjoy doing.”
All of the classes are paid for through donations collected by the Bellevue Arts Council.
Eischeid said the support of the community is a primary reason he has had so much success over the past 20 years.
“There’s generally a lot of interest for what we do,” Eischeid said. “People care about the arts in Bellevue.”
The Bellevue Arts Council holds several public art festivals every year, including the notorious Fishtival. Eischeid also is behind a mural painted on the exterior wall of a downtown hardware store.
At 74 years old, Eischeid hopes to continue cultivating the arts in the area. He never was able to pursue being a professional artist himself, but he’s doing everything he can to ensure the Bellevue residents have that opportunity.
“I’ve had some of my students go on to pursue art professionally,” Eischeid said. “I’m very proud of that.”