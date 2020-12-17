A local seminary welcomed refugees from the fall of South Vietnam 45 years ago.
Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa, welcomed 15 Vietnamese refugees to campus in 1975.
The school launched an intensive English-as-a-second-language course to accommodate the students, who ranged in age from 15 to 25 — along with a 42-year-old brother who had been living in a Vietnamese monastery.
Today, Divine Word boasts a multicultural mix of students from more than 20 countries.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Vietnamese refugees at Divine Word in its Dec. 15, 1975, edition.
DIVINE WORD HOSTS REFUGEES
Tom Khue, 20, is having a hard time growing a mustache, but little difficulty in picking a profession.
Career decisions are usually difficult to make, and the ravages of war, dislocation and separation from families have compounded the difficulty for Vietnamese refugees.
But Tom made his decision eight years ago when he entered a seminary in Vietnam, and he is resolute in that decision to become a priest now at Divine Word Seminary in Epworth, where he and 14 other young Vietnamese men are living.
Divine Word decided last summer that it would do whatever it could to help relocate some of the thousands of Vietnamese refugees. The Roman Catholic seminary set up an intensive 10-month language program to teach English and American culture and expose the Vietnamese to religious life.
Tom, unlike the other 14 Vietnamese at Divine Word, is in the seminary’s regular program. The others have made no commitment to either Divine Word or the religious life, and they are free to do what they want at the end of the program.
The Vietnamese range in age from 15 to 25, except for a 42-year-old brother who had been in a Vietnamese monastery. Only two have families in the United States, and the others have had no communication with their families since leaving Vietnam.
One of the instigators of the program is Brother Patrick, 37, a linguistics professor who is on leave from his position at Fu Jen University in Taipei.
Brother Pat returned to Epworth last summer to teach a course in linguistics to five seminarians. Although he does not speak Vietnamese, his linguistics background and his fluency in Chinese, a tonal language like Vietnamese, helped him establish a program for the refugees.
The intensive course includes 20 hours of classroom work a week, plus additional work in a language laboratory and individual study.
The results have been encouraging, Brother Pat said. The Vietnamese, who live in a dormitory converted from a study hall, take part in all seminary activities, including sports, prayers and routine cleanup jobs.
Divine Word is bearing virtually all expenses. The only help it receives is with medical expenses, which the federal government is paying for one year.