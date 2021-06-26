GALENA, Ill. — Two of the three charges for the driver of a broken down vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018 have been dropped, though he still will serve jail time and probation for the third charge.
Nathan L. Scott, 39, of Dubuque, was sentenced Thursday in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to 90 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of perjury. His jail sentence is set to commence on Sept. 13, with a review hearing also scheduled for that day.
The charges of failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury or death and driving with a revoked license were dismissed.
All of the charges stemmed from a Nov. 28, 2018, crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge that resulted in the death of Luke J. Billmeyer, 30, of Dubuque.
Authorities previously said that Scott was driving east on the bridge when his vehicle broke down. Billmeyer was a passenger and was helping push the car from behind when it was rear-ended by an eastbound vehicle driven by Whitaker J. Ingles, 27, of Dyersville, Iowa.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Former Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay previously told the Telegraph Herald that Scott left the scene of the accident before he was told to do so by police.
Hay also said that Scott lied under oath to a grand jury on Dec. 18, 2018, when he stated that he was not driving the vehicle when it broke down on the bridge. Scott was then charged with perjury.
For her role in the incident, Ingles had been charged with driving under the influence in a crash causing death, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
However, all of those charges were dismissed on Jan. 28. Current State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf previously told the TH that he did not believe the charges could have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt because of information that questioned whether or not Ingles had illegal drugs in her system at the time of the wreck.
Authorities had reported that a urine sample from Ingles after the crash showed she had amphetamines in her system. However, Ingles later disclosed she was on prescription medication that also would yield a positive result for amphetamines.